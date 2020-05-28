THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

May 28, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: School Of Seven Bells, Alpinisms, Ghostly International
Listen
Tom: Maggi Payne, Arctic Winds, Aguirre Records
Listen

Ryan: Nine Seconds, That Perfect Beat Will Tear Us Apart, Infacted Recordings
Listen

Jeff: Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka, Polydor
Listen

