THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 28, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: School Of Seven Bells, Alpinisms, Ghostly International
Listen
Tom: Maggi Payne, Arctic Winds, Aguirre Records
Listen
Ryan: Nine Seconds, That Perfect Beat Will Tear Us Apart, Infacted Recordings
Listen
Jeff: Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka, Polydor
Listen