THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 28, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: School Of Seven Bells, Alpinisms, Ghostly International

Tom: Maggi Payne, Arctic Winds, Aguirre Records

Ryan: Nine Seconds, That Perfect Beat Will Tear Us Apart, Infacted Recordings

Jeff: Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka, Polydor

