THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: June 11, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Run The Jewels, RTJ4, BMG
Listen
Tom: Benjamin Zephaniah, Revolutionary Minds, Fane Productions
Listen

Sid:  Milwaukee Talkees, A Detailed Analysis Of The Pocket, Bluesploitation Records
Listen

Ryan: Not So Ebb, “Stay Inside Your Home [Nitzer Ebb parody]”
Listen

Erin Wolf

