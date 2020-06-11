THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 11, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Run The Jewels, RTJ4, BMG

Listen



Tom: Benjamin Zephaniah, Revolutionary Minds, Fane Productions

Listen

Sid: Milwaukee Talkees, A Detailed Analysis Of The Pocket, Bluesploitation Records

Listen

Ryan: Not So Ebb, “Stay Inside Your Home [Nitzer Ebb parody]”

Listen