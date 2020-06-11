THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: June 11, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Run The Jewels, RTJ4, BMG
Tom: Benjamin Zephaniah, Revolutionary Minds, Fane Productions
Sid: Milwaukee Talkees, A Detailed Analysis Of The Pocket, Bluesploitation Records
Ryan: Not So Ebb, “Stay Inside Your Home [Nitzer Ebb parody]”
