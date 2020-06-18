THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 18, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Coriky, s/t, Dischord Records

Listen

Tom: Youth Meets Jah Wobble, Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse, Cadiz Music

Listen

Sid: Jeff Rosenstock, No Dream, Polyvinyl Records

Listen

Ryan: CONFRONTATIONAL, Temptation / Black Glasses, self-released

Listen