THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 25, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Hum, Inlet, Polyvinyl

Listen

Tom: Hum, Inlet, Polyvinyl

Listen

Sid: Hum, Inlet, Polyvinyl

Listen

Jeff: “Don’t Look Back (Featuring Kotomi & Ryan Elder)”, From Rick and Morty: Season 4, Adult Swim / WaterTower Music

Listen