THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 2, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Angela Muñoz, Adrian Younge presents Angela Muñoz Introspection, Linear Labs

Listen

Tom: Junk Drawer, Ready For The House, Art For The Blind

Listen

Sid: Hollerado, “Americanararma,” UMG

Listen

Jeff: Outkast, ATLiens, LaFace Records

Listen