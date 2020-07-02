THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 2, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Angela Muñoz, Adrian Younge presents Angela Muñoz Introspection, Linear Labs
Listen
Tom: Junk Drawer, Ready For The House, Art For The Blind
Listen
Sid: Hollerado, “Americanararma,” UMG
Listen
Jeff: Outkast, ATLiens, LaFace Records
Listen