THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
July 9, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Collections of Colonies of Bees, “HEARTFAKE”, Polyvinyl Records

Tom: Kyle Avallone, Last Minute Man, Taxi Gauche Records

Ryan: Dead Agent, Distribution of Power: A Remix Project For The American Civil Liberties Union, self-released

Jeff: Ed O’Brien, Earth, Capitol Records

