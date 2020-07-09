THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 9, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Collections of Colonies of Bees, “HEARTFAKE”, Polyvinyl Records
Listen
Tom: Kyle Avallone, Last Minute Man, Taxi Gauche Records
Listen
Ryan: Dead Agent, Distribution of Power: A Remix Project For The American Civil Liberties Union, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Ed O’Brien, Earth, Capitol Records
Listen