THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: July 16, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Guerilla Toss, “Own Zone,”, Sub Pop
Listen

Tom: Suzanne Vallie, Love Lives Where Rules Die, Night Bloom Records
Listen

Sid: The Dirty Nil, “Done With Drugs,” Dine Alone
Listen

Ryan: Marina Aleksandra, Animal Industrial Complex [Randolph & Mortimer remix], self-released
Listen

