THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

July 16, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Guerilla Toss, “Own Zone,”, Sub Pop

Listen

Tom: Suzanne Vallie, Love Lives Where Rules Die, Night Bloom Records

Listen

Sid: The Dirty Nil, “Done With Drugs,” Dine Alone

Listen

Ryan: Marina Aleksandra, Animal Industrial Complex [Randolph & Mortimer remix], self-released

Listen