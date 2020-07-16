THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 16, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Guerilla Toss, “Own Zone,”, Sub Pop
Tom: Suzanne Vallie, Love Lives Where Rules Die, Night Bloom Records
Sid: The Dirty Nil, “Done With Drugs,” Dine Alone
Ryan: Marina Aleksandra, Animal Industrial Complex [Randolph & Mortimer remix], self-released
