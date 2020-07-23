THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: July 23, 2020

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Emitt Rhodes, The Emitt Rhodes Recordings (1969-1973), Universal
Listen

Tom: Marcus Schmickler, Demos, A-Musik
Listen

Sid: Sports Team, “Here’s The Thing,” Deep Down Happy, Bright Antenna
Listen

Ryan: Pete Crane, XV, Infacted Recordings
Listen

Jeff: Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, MMM…Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

