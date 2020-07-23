THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 23, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Emitt Rhodes, The Emitt Rhodes Recordings (1969-1973), Universal
Tom: Marcus Schmickler, Demos, A-Musik
Sid: Sports Team, “Here’s The Thing,” Deep Down Happy, Bright Antenna
Ryan: Pete Crane, XV, Infacted Recordings
Jeff: Bombay Bicycle Club, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, MMM…Records
