THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 30, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Dehd, Flower of Devotion, Fire Talk

Listen

Tom: Heavy Metal, The Nietzschean Supermen of Dustbin Rock, Harbinger Music

Listen

Sid: Abby Jeanne, “Stop & Listen,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Wir Sind DAF (DAF Tribute), Alfa Matrix

Listen

Jeff: Logic, No Pressure, Def Jam Recordings

Listen