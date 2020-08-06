THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 6, 2020

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Blu & Exile, Miles: From an Interlude Called Life, Dirty Science
Listen

Tom: Little Free Rock, s/t, Long Hair Records
Listen

Sid:  Big Craig, “My City,” self-released
Listen

Ryan: Reka X Imperial Black Unit, Todo Avaricia, Fleisch Records
Listen

Jeff: Space Raft, Positively Space Raft, Dusty Medical
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories