THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 6, 2020
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Blu & Exile, Miles: From an Interlude Called Life, Dirty Science
Tom: Little Free Rock, s/t, Long Hair Records
Sid: Big Craig, “My City,” self-released
Ryan: Reka X Imperial Black Unit, Todo Avaricia, Fleisch Records
Jeff: Space Raft, Positively Space Raft, Dusty Medical
