THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
August 6, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Blu & Exile, Miles: From an Interlude Called Life, Dirty Science

Listen



Tom: Little Free Rock, s/t, Long Hair Records

Listen

Sid: Big Craig, “My City,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Reka X Imperial Black Unit, Todo Avaricia, Fleisch Records

Listen

Jeff: Space Raft, Positively Space Raft, Dusty Medical

Listen