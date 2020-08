THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 13, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Social Caterpillar, (Distance), self-released

Tom: Liaisons Dangereuses, s/t [reissue], Soul Sheriff

Sid: Dramatic Lovers, Utah Cloud [remix album], self-released

Ryan: Deathline International, Troops of Tomorrow, COP International

Jeff: Mark Adam Son Of Bill, Living In The S*** Age, self-released

