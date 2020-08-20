THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Lala Lala and Baths, “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!,” Hardly Art
Listen
Tom: UFO, UFO 2 – Flying, Repertoire Records
Listen
Sid: Archers of Loaf, “Raleigh Days,” Merge Records
Listen
Jeff: The Roots, Things Fall Apart, MCA Record
Listen