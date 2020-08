THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 27, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Lianne La Havas, s/t, Nonesuch

Listen



Tom: Tunes Of Negation, Reach The Endless Sea, Cosmo Rhythmatic

Listen

Sid: Circle Jerks, “Wild In The Streets,”, Faulty Products

Listen

Jeff: Public Enemy, Fear Of a Black Planet, Columbia Records

Listen