THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 3, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: Bill Callahan, Gold Record, Drag City

Listen

Tom: Wipers, Youth Of America, Jackpot Records

Listen

Sid: Guided By Voices, Mirrored Aztec, GBV Inc.

Listen

Ryan: Suicide Commando, Dein Herz, Meine Gier Bunkerb!tch, Out of Line

Listen

Jeff: Nas, King’s Disease, Mass Appeal Records

Listen