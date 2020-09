THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 10, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: Julia Holter, “Gold Dust Woman [Fleetwood Mac cover],” Domino

Listen

Tom: Nick Klein, No Shortage of Rope, Alter

Listen

Sid: Trapper Schoepp, “Keep Me In Your Heart [Warren Zevon cover],” Xtra Mile Recordings

Listen

Ryan: New Order, Be a Rebel, Mute

Listen

Jeff: Faith No More, Angel Dust, Slash

Listen