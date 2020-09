THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Josephine Foster, No Harm Done, Fire Records

Listen

Tom: Big Joanie, Sistahs, Daydream Library Series

Listen

Sid: The Vacant Lots, Interzone, Fuzz Club

Listen

Ryan: Seeming, Monster, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Guru, Jazzmatazz Vol. 1, Chrysalis Records

Listen