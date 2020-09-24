THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 24, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: SAULT, UNTITLED (Rise), Forever Living Originals

Tom: Pretty Sneaky, s/t, Mana

Sid: Into It. Over It., “We Prefer Indoors,” Figure, Triple Crown Records

Ryan: davaNtage, Special Grooves, self-released

Jeff: Gorillaz, “Strange Timez ft. Robert Smith (Episode Six),” Gorillaz Productions/Parlophone/Warner Records

