THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: September 24, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: SAULT, UNTITLED (Rise), Forever Living Originals
Listen
Tom: Pretty Sneaky, s/t, Mana
Listen
Sid: Into It. Over It., “We Prefer Indoors,” Figure, Triple Crown Records
Listen
Ryan: davaNtage, Special Grooves, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Gorillaz, “Strange Timez ft. Robert Smith (Episode Six),” Gorillaz Productions/Parlophone/Warner Records
Listen