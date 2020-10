THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 1, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Golden Coins, Fade Diagram, self-released

Tom: Maki Asakawa, s/t, Honest John’s Records

Sid: Bob Mould, Blue Hearts, Merge Records

Ryan: Autumns, You Always Taught Me Better, Detriti Records

Jeff: The Flaming Lips, American Head, Warner Records

