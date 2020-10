THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 8, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: Public Practice, Gentle Grip, Wharf Cat

Listen



Tom: Vox Low, s/t, Born Bad Records

Listen

Sid: IDLES, Ultra Mono, Partisan Records

Listen

Ryan: Seraphim System, MUTANT MTHRFKR 4, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Deftones, Ohms, Reprise Records

Listen