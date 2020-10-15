THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 15, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Clientele, It’s Art, Dad, Merge

Tom: Sixty Watt Sarah, All Night to Kansas, self-released

Sid: The Dirty Nil, Blunt Force Concussion, Dine Alone Records

Ryan: 11Grams, Humanicide, self-released

Jeff: Cults, Host, Sinderlyn

