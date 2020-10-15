THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: The Clientele, It’s Art, Dad, Merge
Listen
Tom: Sixty Watt Sarah, All Night to Kansas, self-released

Sid: The Dirty Nil, Blunt Force Concussion, Dine Alone Records
Listen

Ryan: 11Grams, Humanicide, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Cults, Host, Sinderlyn
Listen

