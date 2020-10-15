THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: October 15, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Clientele, It’s Art, Dad, Merge
Listen
Tom: Sixty Watt Sarah, All Night to Kansas, self-released
Sid: The Dirty Nil, Blunt Force Concussion, Dine Alone Records
Listen
Ryan: 11Grams, Humanicide, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Cults, Host, Sinderlyn
Listen