THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 22, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Yo La Tengo, Sleepless Night [EP], Matador

Tom: IDLES, Ultra Mono, Partisan

Sid: B~Free, “Say It,” [featuring Quinten Farr], self-released

Jeff: Run The Jewels, Holy Calmavote, Adult Swim x Ben & Jerry’s

