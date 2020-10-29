THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: October 29, 2020
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Janelle Monáe, “Turntables,” Atlantic
Tom: Various Artists, Harry Smith B-Sides Box Set, Dust To Digital
Sid: Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols, Virgin Records
Ryan: The Quilz, “Where Evil Grows [Poppy Family cover]”, Prickly Records
Jeff: Nina Simone, Baltimore, CTI Records
