THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 29, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Janelle Monáe, “Turntables,” Atlantic

Listen



Tom: Various Artists, Harry Smith B-Sides Box Set, Dust To Digital

Listen

Sid: Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols, Virgin Records

Listen

Ryan: The Quilz, “Where Evil Grows [Poppy Family cover]”, Prickly Records

Listen

Jeff: Nina Simone, Baltimore, CTI Records

Listen