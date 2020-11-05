THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 5, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: William Tyler, New Vanitas, Merge

Listen



Tom: The Dead C., Unknowns, Ba Da Bing!

Listen

Sid: Shutups, EP 5, Kill Rock Stars

Listen

Ryan: DEF NEON, War Beats, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Toots and the Maytals, Funky Kingston, Dragon Records

Listen