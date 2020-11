THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 12, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: Broadcast, Tender Buttons, Warp

Tom: Pascal Comelade, Espontex Sinfonia, DiscMedi S.A.

Sid: Field Report, Brake Light Red Tide, Fellesskap Records

Ryan: Fatal Morgana, The Destructive Remixes, X-IMG

Jeff: Sam Cooke, Ain’t That Good News, RCA Records

