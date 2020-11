THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 19, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: adoptahighway, Coaxing A Ghost Into the Room, self-released

Tom: Felbm, Tape3/Tape4, Soundway

Sid: Couch Flambeau, “The Pack is Back,” Self-released

Jeff: Jimmy Cliff, The Harder They Come [soundtrack], Island

