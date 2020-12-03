THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: December 3, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Various Artists, Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983-1987, Captured Tracks
Listen

Tom: Gregory Taylor, Retinue, Palace Of Lights
Listen

Sid: Sleighin’ It! – A Christmas compilation of Milwaukee musicians
Listen

Ryan:  Various Artists Wisconsin artists, HaLO2020, not a label
Listen

Jeff: Juicy J, The Hustle Continues, Entertainment One Music
Listen

