THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 10, 2020

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Kelley Stoltz, Ah! (etc), Agitated Records

Listen



Tom: Hopkins & Bradley, Nothing Hides Better Than Darkness, Void Records

Listen

Sid: Couch Flambeau, “Funky Christmas,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, A Human Scanner – The 20th Anniversary Compilation, Scanner Records

Listen

Jeff: Smashing Pumpkins, CYR, Sumerian Records

Listen