THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: December 10, 2020
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Kelley Stoltz, Ah! (etc), Agitated Records
Tom: Hopkins & Bradley, Nothing Hides Better Than Darkness, Void Records
Sid: Couch Flambeau, “Funky Christmas,” self-released
Ryan: Various Artists, A Human Scanner – The 20th Anniversary Compilation, Scanner Records
Jeff: Smashing Pumpkins, CYR, Sumerian Records
