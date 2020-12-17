THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Tyler Chicorel, “Christmas At Home,” self-released

Listen

Sid: Space Raft, “Another Holiday is Here,” Dusty Medical Records

Listen

Ryan: Faderhead, 2077 Cyberpunk EP, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Channel Tres, I Can’t Go Outside, Art For Their Good

Listen