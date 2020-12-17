THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: December 17, 2020
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Tyler Chicorel, “Christmas At Home,” self-released
Listen
Sid: Space Raft, “Another Holiday is Here,” Dusty Medical Records
Listen
Ryan: Faderhead, 2077 Cyberpunk EP, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Channel Tres, I Can’t Go Outside, Art For Their Good
Listen