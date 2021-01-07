THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: La Chica, La Loba, Zamora Label
Listen
Tom: MF Doom, Born Like This, Lex Records
Listen

Sid: DEVO, “Beautiful World,” New Traditionalists, Warner Records
Listen

Ryan: Brendan Perry, Songs of Disenchantment – Music from the Greek Underground, Holy Tongue Records
Listen

Jeff: DANGERDOOM, THE MOUSE & THE MASK, Epitaph
Listen

