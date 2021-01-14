THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: January 14, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Jon Mueller, “Welcome,” American Dreams Records
Tom: Jon Mueller, A Presence Held, Grisaille
Sid: The Dirty Nil, F### Art, Dine Alone Records
Jeff: Bobby Womack, Midnight Mover: The Bobby Womack Story, EMI Records USA
