THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST January 14, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Jon Mueller, “Welcome,” American Dreams Records

Tom: Jon Mueller, A Presence Held, Grisaille

Sid: The Dirty Nil, F### Art, Dine Alone Records

Jeff: Bobby Womack, Midnight Mover: The Bobby Womack Story, EMI Records USA

