THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST January 21, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Buck Meek, Two Saviors, Keeled Scales

Tom: Sleaford Mods, Spare Ribs, Rough Trade

Sid: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Live At The Café Carpe, Righteous Babe Records

Ryan: Gary Numan, Intruder, BMG

Jeff: Various Artists, One Night In Miami…[original motion picture soundtrack], ABKCO Music & Records

