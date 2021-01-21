THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Buck Meek, Two Saviors, Keeled Scales
Listen
Tom: Sleaford Mods, Spare Ribs, Rough Trade
Listen

Sid: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Live At The Café Carpe, Righteous Babe Records
Listen

Ryan: Gary Numan, Intruder, BMG
Listen

Jeff: Various Artists, One Night In Miami…[original motion picture soundtrack], ABKCO Music & Records
Listen

