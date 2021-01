THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 28, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Bill Callahan & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Miracles (feat. Ty Segall), Drag City

Listen



Tom: Rachel Palmer, Antecedent, Modularfield Records

Listen

Sid: Corrosion of Conformity, “Mad World,” Animosity, Death Records

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Bound With Love [72-track benefit compilation], label unknown

Listen

Jeff: Wu Tang, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Loud Records

Listen