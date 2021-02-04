THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 4, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Casino Versus Japan, Echo Counting, self-released

Tom: Loop, A Gilded Eternity, Situation Two

Sid: TV Priest, “Press Gang,” Uppers, SubPop

Ryan: Blood, Testamental, Cleopatra Records

Jeff: Aretha Franklin, Young, Gifted and Black, Atlantic / ‎Rhino

