THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 4, 2021
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Casino Versus Japan, Echo Counting, self-released
Listen
Tom: Loop, A Gilded Eternity, Situation Two
Listen
Sid: TV Priest, “Press Gang,” Uppers, SubPop
Listen
Ryan: Blood, Testamental, Cleopatra Records
Listen
Jeff: Aretha Franklin, Young, Gifted and Black, Atlantic / Rhino
Listen