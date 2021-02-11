THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 11, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Graham Hunt, “Scraping the Road,” Forged Artifacts

Tom: Rob Noyes, Arc Minutes, Vin Du Select Qualitite

Sid: Death From Above 1979, “One + One,”, UMB

Ryan: Matt Hart, TERRORFYING [MOAAN EXIS remix], self-released

Jeff: Parliament, Mothership Connection, Def Jam West

