THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 18, 2021

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams, Transgressive Records
Listen

Tom: Exek, Some Beautiful Species Left, Digital Regress
Listen

Sid: Trapper Schoepp, “If It Makes You Happy [Sheryl Crow cover],” self-released
Listen

Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Seeker,” Black Winchesters
Listen

Jeff: The Supremes, The Supremes A’ Go-Go, Motown
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories