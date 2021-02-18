THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 18, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams, Transgressive Records

Tom: Exek, Some Beautiful Species Left, Digital Regress

Sid: Trapper Schoepp, “If It Makes You Happy [Sheryl Crow cover],” self-released

Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Seeker,” Black Winchesters

Jeff: The Supremes, The Supremes A’ Go-Go, Motown

