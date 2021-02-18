THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 18, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams, Transgressive Records
Tom: Exek, Some Beautiful Species Left, Digital Regress
Sid: Trapper Schoepp, “If It Makes You Happy [Sheryl Crow cover],” self-released
Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Seeker,” Black Winchesters
Jeff: The Supremes, The Supremes A’ Go-Go, Motown
