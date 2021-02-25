THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 25, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Virginia Wing, private LIFE, Fire Records
Listen

Tom: Guy Blakeslee, Postcards From the Edge, Entrance Records & Tapes
Listen

Sid: The Cribs, Night Network, Sonic Blue
Listen

Ryan: L, DISCIPLINE [remixed], Crunch Pod
Listen

Jeff: Commodores, s/t, Motown
Listen

