THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 25, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Virginia Wing, private LIFE, Fire Records
Tom: Guy Blakeslee, Postcards From the Edge, Entrance Records & Tapes
Sid: The Cribs, Night Network, Sonic Blue
Ryan: L, DISCIPLINE [remixed], Crunch Pod
Jeff: Commodores, s/t, Motown
