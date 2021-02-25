THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 25, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Virginia Wing, private LIFE, Fire Records

Listen

Tom: Guy Blakeslee, Postcards From the Edge, Entrance Records & Tapes

Listen

Sid: The Cribs, Night Network, Sonic Blue

Listen

Ryan: L, DISCIPLINE [remixed], Crunch Pod

Listen

Jeff: Commodores, s/t, Motown

Listen