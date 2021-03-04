THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 4, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Mark Waldoch & The Hallelujah Ward, “86,000 (You Will Know)”, self-released
Listen
Tom: Tangerine Dream, Pilots of Purple Twilight: The Virgin Recordings 1980-83, Virgin
Listen
Sid: Devils Teeth, La Leggenda di Chong Li, Triple Eye Industries
Listen
Ryan: system syn, If It Doesn’t Break You, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Detroit Emeralds, Do Me Right/ You Want It You Got It, Westbound Records
Listen