THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: March 11, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Caley Conway, “I Love You So Much I Don’t Want To See You,” self-released
Tom: Cremation Lilly, The Processes And Instruments Of Normal People, Alter
Sid: Beth Orton, “Ooh Child,” Astralwerks
Ryan: LUXI, “By Your Side,” Wicked Alley
Jeff:Lauren Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ruffhouse – Columbia
