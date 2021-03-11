THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 11, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Caley Conway, “I Love You So Much I Don’t Want To See You,” self-released

Tom: Cremation Lilly, The Processes And Instruments Of Normal People, Alter

Sid: Beth Orton, “Ooh Child,” Astralwerks

Ryan: LUXI, “By Your Side,” Wicked Alley

Jeff:Lauren Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ruffhouse – Columbia

