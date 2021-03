THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 25, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Chad VanGaalen, World’s Most Stressed Out Gardner, Sub Pop

Listen

Tom: Sun Dial, Mind Control, Sireena Records

Listen

Sid: Warren Dunes, Get Well Soon, self-released

Listen

Ryan: Contrefa├žon, “Deter [Lazerpunk remix]”, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Dana Coppafeel, lowfi, Lost Voice Music

Listen