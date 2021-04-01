THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 1, 2021
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Linda Smith, Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks
Listen
Tom: Painted Shrines, Heaven and Holy, Woodsist
Listen
Sid: Dinner Set Gang, “Lord of All The Gods,” self-released
Listen
Ryan: IDLES, ULTRA MONO, Partisan
Listen
Jeff: Tomahawk, Tonic Immobility, Ipecac
Listen