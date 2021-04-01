THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 1, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Linda Smith, Till Another Time: 1988​-​1996, Captured Tracks

Tom: Painted Shrines, Heaven and Holy, Woodsist

Sid: Dinner Set Gang, “Lord of All The Gods,” self-released

Ryan: IDLES, ULTRA MONO, Partisan

Jeff: Tomahawk, Tonic Immobility, Ipecac

