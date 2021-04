THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 8, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sharon Van Etten, epic Ten, Ba Da Bing!

Listen

Tom: Metabolist, Hasten Klork, Dromm Records

Listen

Sid: Negative/Positive, Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints), self-released

Listen

Ryan: Chainreactor, The Essence, ProNoize

Listen

Jeff: David Bowie, Let’s Dance [2018 remaster], EMI America

Listen