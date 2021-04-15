THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 15, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Moontype, Bodies of Water, Born Yesterday Records

Tom: Les Rallizes Dunudes + Be, There’s No Heaven Like Hell, Alternative Fox

Sid: Grouplove, “Deadline,” This is This, Canvasback/ATL

Ryan: Siva Six, Ghost Dance EP, alfa matrix

Jeff: Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka, Polydor Records

