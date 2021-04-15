THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 15, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Moontype, Bodies of Water, Born Yesterday Records
Tom: Les Rallizes Dunudes + Be, There’s No Heaven Like Hell, Alternative Fox
Sid: Grouplove, “Deadline,” This is This, Canvasback/ATL
Ryan: Siva Six, Ghost Dance EP, alfa matrix
Jeff: Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka, Polydor Records
