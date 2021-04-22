THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: April 22, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Proud Parents, At Home With…, self-released
Tom: Henry Cow, Concerts, Compendium
Sid: Prince, “Partyman,” Batman Soundtrack, Warner Brother Records
Ryan: Sharplines, Stranger To Stranger, Ancient Methods
Jeff: Dinosaur Jr., “Take it Back” [single], Jagjaguwar
