THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 22, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Proud Parents, At Home With…, self-released

Listen

Tom: Henry Cow, Concerts, Compendium

Listen

Sid: Prince, “Partyman,” Batman Soundtrack, Warner Brother Records

Listen

Ryan: Sharplines, Stranger To Stranger, Ancient Methods

Listen

Jeff: Dinosaur Jr., “Take it Back” [single], Jagjaguwar

Listen