THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: April 22, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Proud Parents, At Home With…, self-released
Listen
Tom: Henry Cow, Concerts, Compendium
Listen
Sid: Prince, “Partyman,” Batman Soundtrack, Warner Brother Records
Listen
Ryan: Sharplines, Stranger To Stranger, Ancient Methods
Listen
Jeff: Dinosaur Jr., “Take it Back” [single], Jagjaguwar
Listen