POSTED:: April 29, 2021
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Joe Strummer, Assembly, BMG
Listen
Tom: Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Mascot
Listen
Sid: Forty Feet Tall, A Good Distraction, Magnetic Moon
Listen
Ryan: KANGA, You and I Will Never Die, Artoffact Records
Listen
Jeff: Various Artists, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, Motown Records
Listen