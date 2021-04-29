THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 29, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Joe Strummer, Assembly, BMG

Listen

Tom: Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Mascot

Listen

Sid: Forty Feet Tall, A Good Distraction, Magnetic Moon

Listen

Ryan: KANGA, You and I Will Never Die, Artoffact Records

Listen

Jeff: Various Artists, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, Motown Records

Listen