THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: May 13, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Quilz, “Without You,” Prickly Records
Listen

Tom: Babils, The Joint Between, Stilll
Listen

Sid: The Go-Go’s, Beauty and The Beat, I.R.S Records
Listen

Ryan: Aesthetic Perfection, “Gravity,” self-released
Listen

Jeff: Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On, Tamla
Listen

