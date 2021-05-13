THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Quilz, “Without You,” Prickly Records

Listen

Tom: Babils, The Joint Between, Stilll

Listen

Sid: The Go-Go’s, Beauty and The Beat, I.R.S Records

Listen

Ryan: Aesthetic Perfection, “Gravity,” self-released

Listen

Jeff: Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On, Tamla

Listen