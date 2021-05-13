THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 13, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Quilz, “Without You,” Prickly Records
Listen
Tom: Babils, The Joint Between, Stilll
Listen
Sid: The Go-Go’s, Beauty and The Beat, I.R.S Records
Listen
Ryan: Aesthetic Perfection, “Gravity,” self-released
Listen
Jeff: Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On, Tamla
Listen