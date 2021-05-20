THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 20, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Superwolves, Drag City
Tom: Kevin Coyne, Millionaires And Teddy Bears, Virgin
Sid: Spud Cannon, You Got It All (Not), Golden Eye Records
Ryan: Weirdwolves, “Overdrive,” self-released
Jeff: Rx Drugs, Broken By Design, Good Land Records
