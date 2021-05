THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 27, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Johanna Rose, Lunar Eclipse, self-released

Listen

Tom: Hellvette, Voor Harmonium, Aguirre Records

Listen

Sid: Kali Masi, [laughs], Take This To Heart Records

Listen

Ryan: Morgue VVitch, “Midnight Sun of Summer [remixed],” self-released

Listen

Jeff: Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime, Matador

Listen