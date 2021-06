THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 10, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Reigning Sound, A Little More Time With Reigning Sound, Merge

Tom: Heavy Metal, The Nietzschean Supermen of Dustbin Rock, Harbinger Music

Sid: Brett Newski, It’s Hard To Be a Human [book + CD], self-released

Ryan: Various Artists, Matrix Downloaded 010, Alpha Matrix

Jeff: Seu Jorge, Seu Jorge and Almaz, Now-Again Records

