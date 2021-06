THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 17, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Aldous Harding, “Old Peel,” 4AD/Flying Nun

Listen

Tom: Ned Coheny, Hard Candy, Be With Records

Listen

Sid: Red Fang, “Arrows,”, Relapse Records

Listen

Ryan: Meshes, Euphoria EP, Tutamen Records

Listen

Jeff: 2Pac, All Eyez On Me, Interscope Records

Listen