THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 8, 2021 FILED UNDER :: General

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

Erin: Mike Cooper, “Time To Time,” Paradise of Bachelors

Listen

Tom: Hiatus, Distancer, Lucky Thunder

Listen

Sid: Amy and the Sniffers, “Guided By Angels,” ATO Records

Listen

Ryan: Tom Wanderer, Private Revolution, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Al Green, I’m Still In Love With You, Hi Records

Listen